Tuesday, December 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at ‘Our Culture, Our Sukkur’ event

Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at ‘Our Culture, Our Sukkur’ event
NEWS WIRE
December 31, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SUKKUR  -  The District Administration Sukkur in sponsorship with Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) organised a musical night titled “Our Culture, Our Sukkur” that highlighted the city’s cultural heritage. The event, held at the Mehran Culture Complex, was attended by a large number of women, children, and citizens. SRSO’s CEO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, addressed the event, saying Sukkur has hosted numerous cultural programs, and Sindh’s resources are rich and culturally significant. He stated that SRSO has organized 1.5 million women, trained them, and made them self-sufficient, with plans to organize another 500,000 women. He said that SRSO provides small loans without interest, enabling rural women to start small businesses that improve their lives. Kalhoro added that SRSO receives support from the Sindh government, which helps reduce poverty. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro said that Sukkur has hosted numerous cultural programs, and Sindh’s resources are rich. He added that SRSO has organized 1.5 million women, trained them, and made them self-sufficient, with plans to organize another 500,000 women.

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system

Kalhoro stated that SRSO provides interest-free small loans, enabling rural women to start businesses that improve their lives. He added that SRSO receives support from the Sindh government, which helps reduce poverty. The organization aims to organize 2.5 million more households.

CEO also offered special prayers for the wife of Mumtaz Bukhari, president of Sukkur Arts Council. He acknowledged that life is a mix of happiness and sorrow and expressed his personal connection to Sukkur, proudly stating that he works there.

Staff Officer at the DC Office, Samandar Khan Bhutto said the district administration plays a vital role in providing citizens with basic rights, quality education, sports, and recreation. He added that their goal is to collaborate with SRSO to organize cultural programs, especially those benefiting women and children.

Historian Syed Imdad Ali Shah said that a bund was constructed in Sukkur during 1270 Hijri, and the British Government developed Sukkur in 1826. He added that Pakistan’s first cantonment was established in Sukkur, and the municipality was formed in 1855.

Ahsan Iqbal urges civil servants to play role in shaping country’s future

Senior lawyer and columnist Suhail Latif Memon said that the Lansdowne Bridge is an engineering marvel that used more iron than the Eiffel Tower.

He said that it is our historical heritage. This bridge was neglected due to being under the Ministry of Railways, but now it has been handed over to the Sindh government’s Culture Department, after which renovation work has been done, and it is being made a regular tourist center by the district administration of Sukkur.

In the event, children presented various cultural tableaus and received applause, while citizens also enjoyed dramas and theater performances that reflected the current situation.

During the event, shields were awarded to active members of communities and personalities from various fields.

At the end of the “Our Culture, Our Sukkur” Cultural Night Show, Sindh’s renowned artists swung to regional and cultural tunes, receiving applause.

UAE envoy, Punjab Governor discuss ways to expand bilateral relations

Renowned Poets Dr Adal Soomro, Ayaz Gul, Prominent social leader Shaista Khoso, Rukhsana Mangi Ghazala Anjum, Regional General Manager of SRSO Ashiq Kalwar, Senior Manager Naveed Memon, District Manager, Nasreen Noonari, Yar Muhammad Bozdar, Jamil Soomro, Zahid Khaskheli and others attended the event.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024