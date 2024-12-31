The Digital Nation and Cyber Threats

Amid the government’s ambitious plan for the digital transition of the country under the umbrella initiative of “Digital Nation” for which the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill was approved by the cabinet and recently deferred by the Parliament, a critical question arises, are we ready for it?

For every initiative there are three critical levels: legal premise, structure for governance and structure for its operations. The bill if passed by the Parliament, gives the legal basis of formation of the digital nation initiative. The bill provides a two-layer structure that has the vested governance/oversight powers in the National Digital Commission (NDC) whereas the operations will be under the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA).

Looking at it, the National Digital Commission will be headed by the Prime Minister with representation from each province by the respective Chief Minister. First and foremost flaw of this structure is that it vests the policy and oversight powers in the non-technical forum. This is an entirely a digital initiative that should be developed, led and operated by experts. In the ideal case, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) should be spear heading the role of the Commission as the primary policy formulator and oversight body. Whereas, the NDC can be the highest coordination forum to “Get things done” if there is a roadblock.

In the operational structure, formation of PDA is a practical and logical step. However, utmost attention should be given to the formulation rules that will either empower or tie the hands of PDA and just like many other initiatives, it might become a gun without a bullet. PDA should be made responsible for issuing digital numbers to Pakistani residents, enrolling and authenticating digital numbers, developing policies, procedures, and systems for issuing digital numbers, ensuring the security of digital identity information and authentication records.

Moving towards best practices of digital transformation will not be without challenges. The biggest challenge will be to see if from the organizational posturing standpoint, we have reached a target operating model that can enable such a data centric programme? Do we have the requisite data layer to build up on this digital identity that will combine the social, economic, governance parameters with data sets coming from the categories such as ID cards, land records, birth certificates and health records. Does Pakistan have a fully digital land record system? Another aspect is, to store such large amount of data, do we have the requisite data centre infrastructure, capital investments and security regime to ensure that the data is not compromised in a cyber-attack. Case in point, NADRA and FBR which are currently the biggest data sources, have on numerous occasions succumbed to cyber-attacks. Its essential to discuss the cyber security aspect of it because through this unified infrastructure development we are creating a single point of failure which increases systemic vulnerabilities; however, this also has obvious advantages of increased governance, oversight and accountability.

Answering these questions right from the start will ensure success for the initiative. This will require a great deal of meticulous planning which has been envisioned to be part of the National digital master plan in implementing this highly ambitious but much needed digital transformation plan which should have been done at least 10 years ago.

Delving into the way forward, getting the structure right will be the key to successful implementation. Leaner the organization ie lower the number of layers, higher the speed of execution. NDC may have a coordination role but assign MoIIT spearheading body. It has institutional experience of working with the private sector and has the requisite resources to deliver this responsibility and relevant outcomes. Another aspect is, that right from the start, invest in the capacity building of the policymakers for sustained supply of leaders that can take this initiative along way. From past experiences in Pakistan, we mostly have a great start to initiatives and then there is a leadership change and initiatives are left in limbo. Create a continuity plan and should be made integral part of the national digital implementation plan.

Moving to the operation role of the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA), there should be immediate clarity on the scope of work of PDA and outline its authority. We do not want a situation where PDA becomes Pakistan’s biggest data centre operator with functional input and development of use cases that are the biggest requirement for the success of this initiative. Hence, ensure legislative clarity, operational independence and implement continuous audit mechanisms for the NDC (in the current scenario) to ensure systemic compliance with security and operational standards.

Invest in the formation of the national cyber emergency response team. The CERT rules that came in 2023 empower the government to do this. Although this was advocated before and to be part of the National Cyber Security Policy 2021. Harness the public-private partnerships and leverage the talent Pakistan has in the private sector to deliver these outcomes. Currently, the public sector has very thin layer of these expertise and a “PPP” mode is the way forward to bridge the expertise gap. Nonetheless, we have the right intent to deliver this transformational initiative of “Digital nation”.

Pakistan should focus on creating the data centric environment through investments in the data centre areas. This is a long term investment and can be leveraged to later adopt artificial intelligence technology for several use cases which relies heavily on data centres. Adopt cloud-first policy that allows for rapid scaling and cost-efficiency. For long, public sector has been averse to cloud, however limited adoption by the financial sector under the supervision of SBP has shown that it’s a workable approach.

Digital national Pakistan can be the first public sector use case for adoption of block-chain in Pakistan. This will reduce dependency on single centralized database and enhance operational efficiency. A pilot program in this regard can be launched for the proof of concept.

Overall, digital nation is a great initiative and we must be clear about the implementation timelines that should be as soon as possible to ensure that Pakistan is ready for the next wave of industrial revolution that is the artificial intelligence adoption whose fuel will be data that we are building upon right now.

Aahsan k khan

–Ahsan Kaleem Khan is a technology policy and cyber security expert