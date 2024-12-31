Tuesday, December 31, 2024
22 foreign players sign up for PSL 10 player draft

Web Desk
3:49 PM | December 31, 2024
Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that 22 international cricketers have registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 draft, scheduled to take place in Gwadar, Balochistan, on January 11, 2025. The latest additions to the list are New Zealand’s experienced players Martin Guptill and Tim Southee.

The PCB opened the registration and trade window for foreign players earlier this month. According to the draft pick order, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick in the platinum category, followed by Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Islamabad United.

Registered Foreign Players:

New Zealand: Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell

South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Corbin Bosch

Australia: Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja

England: Alex Hales, Luke Wood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Curran, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

West Indies: Gudakesh Motie

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza

The PSL 10 draft is eagerly anticipated as teams prepare to finalize their squads for the upcoming season.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

