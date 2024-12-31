Tuesday, December 31, 2024
UAE envoy, Punjab Governor discuss ways to expand bilateral relations

Our Staff Reporter
December 31, 2024
LAHORE  -  Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest besides ways to expanding bilateral relations in the economic sector during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday. The Governor also apprised the UAE ambassador of the difficulties faced by Pakistanis, especially students, in obtaining UAE visas. He said that Pakistan and the UAE have deep brotherly relations, adding that Pakistan wants to take relations between Pakistan and the UAE to greater heights. The Governor Punjab said development of the economy is top priority of the government and it is providing facilities to foreign investors through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said UAE companies can invest in various sectors in Pakistan. He said that there are friendly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, adding that Pakistanis consider the UAE their second home due to their common religion and culture. Sardar Saleem Haider said Pakistan values the UAE government’s cooperation in health and education and other sectors, adding that there should be more exchanges of delegations in the trade sector between the two countries. UAE envoy Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said that there are vast possibilities of cooperation with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector. He said that the UAE embassy was working on resolving issues regarding visas.

Our Staff Reporter

