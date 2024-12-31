US announces nearly $6bn in aid for Ukraine amid war with Russia

The US on Monday pledged nearly $6 billion in combined security and economic assistance to Ukraine as part of its ongoing effort to support the country’s defense amid the war with Russia.

"Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression," President Joe Biden said in a statement, underscoring the US commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

Biden said the $2.5 billion security assistance package includes $1.25 billion for immediate military needs and $1.22 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

This package includes air defense systems, artillery, and other critical weapons to bolster Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities and prepare for winter operations.

"The United States has rallied the world to stand with the Ukrainian people," Biden said, citing his administration's efforts to deliver assistance swiftly while replenishing US defense stockpiles.

In a separate statement issued on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the disbursement of $3.4 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine.

Noting that the economic aid is coordinated with international partners, Yellen said it will sustain critical government services and support reforms in law enforcement, anti-corruption measures, and institutional transparency.

The statement noted that the funding represents the final installment of the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2024.

She stressed the use of proceeds from Russia’s immobilized assets under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration initiative.

"Ukraine’s success is in America’s core national interest," she said, linking Ukraine’s defense to the global democratic order and US security.