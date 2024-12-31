Tuesday, December 31, 2024
World experiences its 10 hottest years on record within past decade, including 2024: UN chief

Anadolu
10:20 PM | December 31, 2024
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced late Monday that the 10 hottest years on record have all occurred within the past decade.

"This is climate breakdown in real time," Guterres said on X.

"In 2025, countries must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions & supporting the transition to a renewable future," he added.

In Taiwan, weather officials reported the hottest average temperature in over a century.

At a year-end press conference on Tuesday, the Central Weather Administration revealed that Taiwan's average annual temperature in 2024 reached 24.97°C, the highest recorded since 1897, according to Taiwan News.

Anadolu

