Zero tolerance policy being followed to provide commodities at low prices: DC

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Lubna Nazir visited tehsil Duniyapur and inspected key public welfare initiatives launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif. During her visit, she reviewed the operations of the affordable roadside markets, the progress of a road development scheme, the Land Record Centre, and the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Dr Lubna Nazir distributed keys to tractors under the Chief Minister’s Green Tractors Scheme, bringing joy to the eligible farmers. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Duniyapur Ghulam Mustafa and other officials accompanied her during the visit. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that district administration was following zero tolerance policy to provide commodities to citizens on cheap prices.

She highlighted ongoing efforts to crackdown on artificial inflation and hoarding mafias, mentioning record penalties imposed on violators. She also directed price control magistrates to strictly enforce government rates.

During a surprise visit to the Duniyapur roadside market, Dr Nazir interacted with citizens and inspected the prices of essential goods. She directed the officials to display price lists prominently and further improve quality standards.

Additionally, she reviewed the 0.90-km road development project connecting Mian Petroleum to the railway station and inspected facilities at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.