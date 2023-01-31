Share:

SWABI - During a successful operation in Hund Village on Monday two of the militants blew themselves with hand grenades and one militant surrendered, while a policeman and personnel of the Elite forces were injured, informed District Police Officer Capt (r) Najam-ul-Hussain. They were taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmansoor.

According to a press release issued by the DPO Office, the secret agencies provided information about the presence of militants in Hund Village, and the police party arrived and cordoned off the area.

During this time, the miscreants were asked to surrender peacefully over the loudspeaker, but they opened fire on the police, forcing them to retaliate with full force. A militant was apprehended as a result of the operation, and two terrorists blew themselves up with hand grenades. The arrested militant was immediately transferred to an unknown location.

The operation was completed successfully. The operation was carried out collaboratively by the elite force, agencies, and police. Throughout the district, security was kept on high alert.