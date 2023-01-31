Share:

LAHORE - The 31st an­nual Urs of the renowned spiritual leader and Sufi intel­lectual Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif will be held from February 14 at his mausoleum, Mayani Sa­hib Bahawalpur Road. The Urs celebrations will continue for three days. According to the program, the Urs will begin with the ceremonial veiling at his Mazar Sharif after the Asr prayer. Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshk will perform this ritual along with the devotees. On this occasion, prayers will be offered for peace, prosper­ity and solidarity of Pakistan. On the same night, renowned qawal Asif Ali Santo will per­form. On the second day of Urs, February 15, a seminar will be held in Al Hamra Hall No. 2, in which the speakers will express their views on the life and spiritual teachings of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif. On the last day of Urs of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif, February 16, the answers to the questions asked in his life will be read at Mazar Sharif, while after the Asr prayer.