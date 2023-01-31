Share:

LAHORE - Defending champions Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) breezed into the final of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship after winning their respective semifinals at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Tuesday. PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir, Army Sports Board Secretary Col Sadaf Akram, Col Nabeel Ahmed Rana, organising secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, PSB DDG Saeed Akhtar, M Azam Dar and other dignities were also present on the occasion. Army team routed Wapda in first semifinal by 92-65 points. Army took 14 points lead at the half time while the second quarter was concluded with 45- 31 points.

Army’s Tughlab Ammar again led the winning side by scoring 20 points while Abdul Rehman scored 14 points. Usman Khan scored 18 points and Salman Butt 12 for Wapda while Saadat Jehangir, Umair Muhammad, Naveed Ahmed, MM Alam and Ch Nadeem supervised the semifinal. In the second semifinal, PAF thumped POF by 93-68 points to reach the final. Ahmed Jan scored 28 points and Umair Jan 12.