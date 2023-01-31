Share:

LAHORE - Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines in which more than 25 people were martyred. Talking to the media at Jamia Manzo­orul Islamia here, he said that ulema and mashaikh had always rendered their lives for Islam and security of the country. More than 8,000 ulema had sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism, he added. Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Paki­stan Ulema Council (PUC), said that those who killed innocent human­ity had nothing to do with Islam and Muslims. He said that security agencies and people of Pakistan together defeated terrorism and extremism in the past and even now, the conspiracies of elements hostile to Pakistan to weaken the country would not succeed. Ashrafi said desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden was not freedom of expres­sion, but it was an attempt to disrupt world peace, adding that the Swed­ish government should take action against perpetrator and award them an exemplary punishment. Religious leaders Peer Naqeemur Rehman, Sa­hibzada Hassan Haseeb Ur Rehman, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar and other were present.

AMIR MIR CONDEMNS SUICIDE BLAST IN PESHAWAR

Caretaker Punjab Minister for In­formation and Culture Amir Mir on Monday strongly condemned the suicide blast in the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque. In a statement is­sued here, the minister noted that terrorists intended to create fear and panic through such cowardly actions to undermine peace and se­curity in Pakistan. The government could not be deterred by such acts of terrorism and the entire nation and institutions were fully united in putting an end to the spate of ter­rorism, he added.