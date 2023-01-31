Share:

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan until February 10 in section-144 violation case.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan resumed the hearing where the PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan told the court that the former prime minister cannot appear before the court on medical grounds and security issues.

The court accepted Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the case and extended the interim bail till February 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p)