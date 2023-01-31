Share:

Peshawar - sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (sCCI) has issued an sOs call in light of the current economic insecurity and uncertainty caused by anti-business and trade policies. He urged the country’s business community to support the sCCI’s sOs call and follow suit to jointly repair the national economy.

Speaking to various delegations from the trading community here at the chamber’s house on Monday, Ishaq criticised the incumbent government’s ‘flawed’ economic policies, claiming that businesses, trade, and exports/ imports, combined with commercial banks’ refusal to open Letters of Credit (LCs), had harmed economic growth.

On the other hand, the sCCI Chief stated that rising electricity, gas, and petroleum product prices, as well as a hike in policy rates by the state Bank of pakistan with a bank margin of 20%, have exacerbated the current weak economic conditions.

Mr Ishaq noted that the current government has made claims about getting the economy back on track without consulting the business community or relevant stakeholders, but measures taken to improve the economy have yet to yield any tangible and positive results, even though the economic situation is deteriorating by the day.

Furthermore, he observed that industrialists, small traders, and shopkeepers are facing enormous difficulties as a result of the implementation of ‘anti-business’ policies. In the current climate, doing business and trade has become not only difficult but impossible.

The sCCI chief anticipates that the government will present a proposed mini-budget worth billions of rupees with high taxes. he predicted that the mini-budget would raise electricity, gas, and petroleum prices even further, making the country’s business, trade, industries, and exports unaffordable.