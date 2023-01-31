Share:

PTI has come to a decision on contesting the expected by-polls for the National Assembly seats. The party will field only one candidate for all 33 vacant seats—Chairman Imran Khan. We saw this done previously by the PTI in eight seats, where Imran Khan triumphed in six with resounding victories. However, in real terms, this means little as the victory itself is the only thing the party is seeking, purely to build pressure on the government.

The reason to do this does not make it any less ridiculous, however. PTI’s decision makes a mockery of the electoral process, though all political parties have been doing exactly that since April last year in any case. The battle between the two sides has left the government in tatters with no opposition in parliament and two provincial governments missing.

Economic decisions have been the first casualty in the realm of policymaking. Both sides have a part to play in this, though PTI gets more of the blame due to its consistent attempts to derail the process even further at the expense of rules and procedures. It must also not be forgotten that a key economic decision, that of the fuel subsidy, has a large part to play in the current crisis.

But while PTI is seeking victory on Imran Khan’s name in 33 seats to prove themselves popular in the eyes of the public, the party should indulge in some introspection. If Imran Khan needs to be the candidate in every seat to guarantee victory—in a contest where PDM has already indicated it might not run—then perhaps PTI or even Imran Khan are not as popular as they would claim. Does the party have no other viable candidates? Do political leaders in these constituencies not care about the people or regions they represent?

Ultimately, this achieves nothing, other than PTI making a really expensive point that ends up costing billions to the national exchequer. At a time when the risk of default is at its highest, surely those that claim to have the country’s best interests at heart should look to do better?