An employee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday returned a lost bag containing valuable items to the airport administration.

As per details, CAA employee Ijlal Maseeh found two gold rings and a purse near the custom counter early morning after flight landings from Bahrain and Abu Dhabi at Bacha Khan airport Peshawar.

Later, Ijlal handed over the purse to the supervisor Amin. He then gave it to the airport administration.