LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday expressed concern over the hike in fuel prices and urged the government to withdraw this decision. LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Executive Committee, in a media statement here, observed that this would add to the al­ready increased cost of doing business (CODB). They urged the government to take immediate measures to control the rising inflation and CODB. They shared that statistics issued by World Bank which indicate that only two per­cent economic growth was anticipated in Paki­stan for the current fiscal year. They added that slower development would be due to damages and disruptions brought on by catastrophic floods, a tight monetary policy, rising inflation, and an unfavourable global environment.