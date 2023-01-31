Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s ITF seniors champion Rashid Ahmed Malik was accorded warm welcome at the Wahga Border by former PTF senior official Col Asif Dar (R) and Pakistan Rangers here on Monday.

Pakistan seniors tennis team including Rashid Malik, Inam ul Haq, Imran Ahmed Siddique and Waqar Nisar played well against their opponents especially the Indians in New Delhi courts. Among them, Rashid Malik succeeded in clinching 55plus singles beating the Indian second seed Paul Varghese while partnering with Imran Siddique, Malik also clinched the 55plus doubles title beating the Finland’s pair. Pakistani pair of Waqar Nisar and Inam ul Haq lost the 65plus doubles semifinal.

Talking to The Naiton, Rashid Malik thanked Col Asif Dar (R) and Pakistan Rangers for excellent reception at the Wahga Border. “After giving such a performance in India, beating Indians at the Indians soil, such a reception and welcome boosted our morale. We are now more eager to do well in the next event in Jalandhar, India in March. I am grateful to Col Asif Dar (R) and Pakistan Rangers for this special arrangement on our arrival that is remarkable.”

The veteran champion said: “Our eight-day tour was superb as our friend in New Delhi took extra care and we were invited everyday for dinners. I am also grateful to Mr. Anil Khanna and Col Chohan and their whole team for taking extra care of us. I love to participate in India especially New Delhi. Our next event is in Jalandhar from March 4.” When asked to share the feelings, when he won two titles on Indian soil, Malik said:

“It was great feeling when I won both 55 plus singles and doubles titles. I am thankful to Almighty for giving me strength to make my country proud. People of India gave very warm welcome and were extra loving. “This year, I am focusing to win the ITF Seniors World Tennis title. I am hopeful of doing well in the world event. I am also grateful IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Punjab government, Sports Board Punjab and other stakeholders for their support,” he added. A champion like Rashid Malik deserves due recognition, respect and honor at higher level as a few words of appreciation can help him win world seniors tennis title.