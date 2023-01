Share:

COLOMBO - Some 19,740 road accidents were reported in Sri Lanka in 2022, the police said on Monday. Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told reporters in Colombo that 2,485 died in these road crashes. The majority of deaths were attributed to motorcycle accidents, as 806 people on motorcycles have died and 5,133 have become disabled. The spokesman said the highest number of accidents have been recorded in the Western province, and most of the crashes are caused by speeding.