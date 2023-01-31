Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday condemned the Peshawar Police Lines blast and termed it was a cowardly act. In a statement issued here, the CM expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the explosion. “Targeting the country’s security agencies and innocent citizens is condemnable,” he said, adding that terrorists have once again targeted the city of flowers. The people of Peshawar have always crushed the nefarious intentions of the enemies as the wave of terrorism has affected Balochistan and KP. While reiterating government resolve, he said the government was committed to ending the monster of terrorism with the support of the people. We are proud of the sacrifices of our security agencies and martyrs. The CM also expressed his sympathy to the families of the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.