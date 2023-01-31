Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Monday with caretak­er Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi in the chair reviewed law and order situation in the province in the wake of the recent surge in incidents of terrorism. The chief minis­ter ordered to tighten security across the province to protect the life and property of the people. He directed that the police should take every measure to maintain law and order. He fur­ther directed that all exit routes should be strictly monitored throughout the province. The cabinet was also briefed about the corporate farming policy and the CM directed to present this policy in the next meeting. Also, the cabinet formally en­dorsed the appointment of new law officers. According to the court verdict, previous law officers will also remain in their positions, but they will not represent the government in any case. The cabinet strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of life. The CM, ministers and senior officials offered special prayers for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured. The cabinet also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial ministers, the chief secre­tary, IGP and senior officials attended the meeting.

CM FOR ENSURING AVAILABILITY OF FREE MEDICINES IN HOSPITAL EMERGENCIES

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday directed the health authorities to ensure a free supply of medicines in emergencies in hos­pitals and stressed that there should be a visible improvement in providing treatment facilities to the patients. While presiding over a meeting at his office, the caretaker CM said that necessary steps should be taken to provide facilities in all hospitals, including Faisalabad. The meeting reviewed the medical facilities of Allied Hos­pital and consented to the proposal to include philanthropic industrialists in the syndicate of Faisalabad Medical University. A principled de­cision was taken to establish Friends of Allied Hospital Faisalabad to construct a new emer­gency block there. The CM ordered the alloca­tion of a portion of land to start work on this project without delay and directed to register FIR for overcharging in the parking lot of Allied Hospital. The parking lot’s management should be handed over to the Faisalabad Parking Com­pany, he added. The meeting was told that four modular operation theatres of Allied Hospital will become functional by mid of February. The CM directed that the other operation theatres should also be made functional as soon as pos­sible. He agreed to hand over the management of the regional blood center in Faisalabad to the Indus Foundation. An industrialist Syed Umar Nazr Shah assured full cooperation to take mea­sures for the citizens. Ahmad Shafi of Crescent Group said that there can be no greater good than saving someone’s life and assured to ex­tend full cooperation in this regard.