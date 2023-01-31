Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast. While very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country during the period. Isolated light rain/light snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts and likely to persist during the next 12 hours. During the last 24 hours, rain/ snowfall occurred in north-east Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan.