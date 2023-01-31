Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while, very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, isolated light rain/light snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad five degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar seven, Quetta minus one, Murree minus three, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cold and dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian one degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus six, Anantnag and Baramula zero degree centigrade.