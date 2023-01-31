Share:

Commander of Kenya Navy Major General Jimson Longiro Murai visited Naval Headquarters and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Pakistan Navy, in a statement, said, the guest was received by Chief of the Naval Staff and a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented a guard of honour. Thereafter, the dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument.

Later, Commander of the Kenya Navy and CNS Adminal Amjad Khan Niazi discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaborations and regional maritime security.

The CNS highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting admiral appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.