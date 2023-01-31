Share:

RAWAlPiNDi - The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division liaqat Ali Chatha has visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) headquarters, here on Monday, RDA spokesman said.

RDA Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other senior officers welcomed the commissioner on his arrival.

The DG RDA briefed the commissioner about the reforms and development works being carried out by the RDA. He gave a detailed briefing regarding RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah lai Expressway, Kachehri Chowk Rawalpindi, RDA Parking Plaza, Fawara Chowk Rawalpindi and others. The commissioner directed that the Rawalpindi city’s Master Plan should be prepared immediately. He assured cooperation to RDA of divisional and district administration in finalizing development plan. He has directed to complete it as early as possible. He also directed RDA officers to work with honesty and serve the general public.

The Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Tanveer also gave a briefing regarding WASA performance. The commissioner directed the WASA to increase the revenue and also increase the water tariff. He further directed that bold steps should be taken for sustainability and stability.