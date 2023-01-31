Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday sent PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry again to Adiala Jail on a 14- day judicial remand in a case of hurling threats to the officers of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The court rejected the police plea of granting more extension in the remand of the accused.

The court earlier had granted police extension in physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry. When Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja took up the case, Fawad argued before the judge that nobody put cloth over his face but the police allegedly received directives to take him to Lahore in a patrolling van. “The weather was cold and I have been roaming on road from Islamabad to Lahore and then Islamabad. I slept only for 12 hours in last six days,” he said.

The court ordered the police to arrange a meeting of accused Fawad Chaudhry with his family and later ordered sending him to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. The lawyers of Fawad Chaudhry including Dr Babar Awan, Ali Bukhari, Faisal Chaudhry, politicians Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Senator Shehzad Wasim, Faisal Javed and other leaders and workers were also present inside and outside the court during the case hearing. The court got annoyed over the police for producing Fawad Chaudhry late in the court.

The investigators told the judge that all roads were closed due to the proposed visit of President of UAE to the federal capital.