ATTOCK - Additional Sessions Judge Fatehjang Najaf Haidar Kazmi has awarded ten years imprisonment along with Rs 150,000 fine to a drug smuggler Hayat Ullah. Moreover, the Hazro police arrested Hasan Jamil and Rukan both r/o Haripur for allegedly snatching taxi car from one Nasir Mehmood.

Attock Khurd police have arrested two drug peddlers Binyameen and Ahmad Saeed and recovered 3.9 kg of charas from their possession. Meanwhile Pindigheb police have recovered the dead body of a man identified as Fakhar Zaman r/o village Surg. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Pindigheb.