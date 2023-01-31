Share:

ATTOCK - A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Attock on Monday awarded ten years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Hayat Ullah was arrested by Fatehjang Police on October 23, 2022 in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of chars from his custody.

The Judge Fatehjang Syed Njaf Haider Kazmi after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine amounting to Rs 150,000.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state, argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense. He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offense and he did not deserve any leniency. The judge concluded that the prosecution had managed to prove the drugs smuggling charges against the convict and announced the verdict.

VEHICLE HIJACKERS NABBED IN HAZRO

The Hazro’s Police on Monday busted a gang of vehicle hijackers and arrested the two members involved in hijacking vehicles while posing themselves as passengers. Police sources said that Nasir Mehmood has reported that he runs his car as taxi. He added that on January 15, two persons posing as passengers booked his car from Rawalpindi and when reached near Qibla Bandi dam, the two persons posing as passengers booked his car from Rawalpindi and when reached near Qibla Bandi dam, the two persons overpowered him and fled away with his vehicle.