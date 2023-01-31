Share:

HYDERABAD - On the directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah in the light of the Sindh High Court’s order, the police crackdown against the private vehicles using the police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates continued here on Monday.

The police spokesperson informed that during the day-long action in the limits of various police stations, the police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates were removed from many vehicles while Rs300,000 in fines were also collected.

According to him, the district and the traffic police were taking joint action against such violations. He said the city’s exit and entry points were also being checked for such vehicles.

The spokesperson said the use of the police emergency lights and hooters in private vehicles was a crime. He added that the police were also taking action against the shops which had been selling such items.

Earlier on January 27, the DIG Hyderabad in a meeting with SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other police officers directed the police to take action against the vehicles using the police lights, sirens, hooters, tinted glasses and fancy number plates as well as the traders.