Share:

ISLAMABAD - Intelligence agencies have achieved another major success in arresting the most wanted terrorist Umar Niazi, the killer of two ISI officers, who were shot dead in south Punjab district Khanewal early this month, in an i n t e l l i g e n c e based operation (IBO) in injured condition, however, he died due to injuries.

Credible intelligence sources told The Nation yesterday that the intelligence agencies carried out the IBO in Khurram Agency on the reported presence of Umar Niazi and arr e s t e d him in injured c o n d i - tion. I S I D i r e c - t o r Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir Abbas were shot dead by Umar Niazi on January 3, 2023, later fled from the scene. Banned TTP had claimed responsibility of this deadly attack two on the ISI officers.

The sources further said that the intelligence agencies were chasing Umar Niazi with latest technology and traced him in Khurram Agency. Niazi was planning to flee to Afghanistan from Khurram Agency when he was arrested, the sources said.