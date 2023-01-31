Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan Monday issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain a smooth flow of traffic during the rains. He said that additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall road, Peshawar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid traffic mess during rains.

The CTO said the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during the rains. He said the CTP has put in place effective parking measures besides taking action against encroachers. He urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules to avoid a mess on the roads. He said that traffic warden should perform their duties dedicatedly adding that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in this regard