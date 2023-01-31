Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says development of Balochistan is the foremost priority of the government.

He expressed the resolve while meeting Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Senator Sana Jamali, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Political situation and ongoing developmental projects in Balochistan also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said we will remove the sense of deprivation of Balochistan by economic development and providing equal opportunities to the youth of the province.

The Acting Governor lauded the Prime Minister for taking measures for development of Balochistan and making Gwadar Port more functional.