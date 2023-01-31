Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze said on Monday that maintaining smooth traffic flow on roads and provision of traffic-related facilities including li­cences were top priority of the Lahore traffic po­lice. Addressing a press conference after assum­ing charge as the CTO at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here, he said that implementation of traffic rules and laws would be ensured strictly for pro­tecting people’s lives. He said a significant posi­tive change in behaviour of traffic wardens while dealing with drivers would be brought about, and supervision of the traffic wardens would be carried out through the Punjab Safe Cities cam­eras for the purpose. The CTO said that the num­ber of registered vehicles in provincial capital had reached 7.2 million, so it was a challenging task to cope with the traffic situation with increasing number of vehicles.