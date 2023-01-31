Share:

RAWAlPiNDi - The high ups of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), with THE assistance of Federal investigation Agency (FiA) and local police sealed seven units of lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim league (AMl) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, over illegal occupation here on Monday.

Reportedly, Sheikh Rashid managed to flee from lal Haveli prior to arrival of ETPB and police. According to sources, a team of ETPB led by its deputy administrator and accompanied by FiA, police and local administration raided and sealed the seven units allotted to different people. Protesting over action of ETPB, Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid claimed that he was being victimised politically by PDM government. He said that he owned lal Haveli since early 80’s and he had all the legal documents.

However, ETPB Rawalpindi official told media that total area of lal Haveli was more than 16 marlas, out of which Sheikh Rashid Ahmed only owned part of the building in upper portion.

He said that ETPB had sent several notices to Sheikh Rashid during last three months and he approach civil court where the former minister’s plea was rejected.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed held a press conference during which he expressed deep anger over ETPB action against him.

He warned to block Murree Road if the haveli was not de-sealed. in the meantime, he moved a petition with the lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench challenging the ETPB action against him.

Addressing the press conference, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed that the government planned to arrest him but he managed to escape. Rashid claimed that the government took this step after it failed to find any wrongdoings against him in 16 ministries where he served in last three decades. Separately, lHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf directed the ETPB to immediately de-seal lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi. During the hearing, ETPB Administrator Tanveer Khan appeared with the relevant records, and informed the court that seven units were sealed and not the entire lal Haveli.

The judge reprimanded the EPTB administrator for not presenting a clear stance.

The court also directed the EPTB to resolve the matter within 15 days after listening to the petitioner’s stance and disposed of the petition.