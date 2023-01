Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) Bilal Azam organized E-katchery for the redressal of public complaints and queries through social media platform here on Monday.

While responding to public complaints Bilal Azam said that the purpose for holding E-katchery was to resolve citizens’ grievances at the earliest and ensure speedy justice at their door-step. During the session Bilal Azam said that the deadline to submit token tax fees for vehicles is February 15.