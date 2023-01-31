Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday the fascist mindset that planned to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as the PML-Q president was defeated.

In a tweet, she congratulated PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and said the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan was a message that the decisions would be made in the light of the Constitution and the law, not in darkness.

The fascism of burning, demolishing, killing, picking up and throwing away was not imposed in the country now, she said. Now everything would be done according to the constitution and law, she added.