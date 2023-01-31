Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) will start issuing smart cards having modern security features to residential as well as commercial property owners under its control next month. This was stated by Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti while presiding over a meeting held to review the digitalization of FDA records here on Monday.

Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Directors Estate Management Suhail Punnu, Junaid Hassan and others were present on the occasion. The Additional Director General while reviewing the performance of the firm concerned for digitization of records, directed the responsible to speed up their work as smart cards should be comprehensive with modern security features.

A committee was also constituted for monitoring the digitization of records and fulfilling all requirements for issuing smart cards. The committee will submit its report within 15 days of last one-year progress.

LIVESTOCK DG EXTENSION VISITS CIVIL DISPENSARIES

Director General (Extension) Livestock and Dairy Development Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid on Monday visited civil veterinary dispensaries at Harsa Sheikh and Chak No 134-JB and reviewed the facilities available there for the treatment of animals.

He also monitored field monitoring of vaccination against Lumpy skin disease besides outdoor record and cleanliness at both dispensaries.

During his visit to the livestock directorate, he checked the performance of the directorate and took briefing from the focal person media cell.

The DG also visited the civil veterinary hospital, Deputy Director Livestock office, pet care hospital, divisional disease diagnostic lab, vaccination store, sahulat center, MVD store, gas store and under construction building of livestock complex.