The review Mission of International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by its Chief, Nathan Porter, called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the economic and fiscal policies and reforms agenda to accomplish the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility.

The Finance Minister briefed the Mission on fiscal and economic reforms and measures being taken by the government in different sectors including bridging the fiscal gap, exchange rate stability and in energy sector for the betterment of the economy.

He said reforms are being introduced in power sector and a high level committee has been formed for devising modalities to offset the menace of circular debt in gas sector.

Expressing the government's resolve to complete the current IMF program, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan is committed to work with IMF for reaching an agreement to complete the 9th review under Extended Fund Facility.

On the occasion, the IMF Mission Chief expressed the confidence that Pakistan will meet the IMF requirements for the completion of 9th review.

He hoped that Pakistan would continue towards its progress on reforms in various sectors and will complete the IMF Program effectively and in time.

He added that IMF and Pakistan will be working together on fiscal reforms.

The IMF mission is in Pakistan to deliberate on policies aimed at restoring domestic and external sustainability, strengthening fiscal position and power sector reforms.