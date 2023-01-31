Share:

In 2022, Pakistan became the poster child for the climate crisis confronting our world, today. In 2023, Pakistan should become a model of global climate action towards a climate resilient future.

The country has consistently ranked among the top 10 countries in terms of vulnerability to climate change despite being a very small con-tributor to it.

The 2022 flooding has further magnified the extent of this vul-nerability, and the need for policy action towards resilient recovery and adaptability. The Government of Pakistan, in this regards, has been working to draft a strategic policy framework for reconstruction and rehabilitation. In this colossal effort, the country has found a helping hand from the United Nations.

The UN and Pakistan have joined hands to help the country confront the challenge of climate resilience. For this purpose, the Interna-tional Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan was organised on 9th January, 2023. The Conference was co-hosted by both Pakistan and the United Nations, and brought together Governments, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the Government of Pakistan in their efforts to overcome the enormous chal-lenge of reconstruction and rehabilitation, following the 2022 floods.

At the Conference, Pakistan officially presented its Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction (4R) Framework outlining a strategic plan for flood recovery and rehabilitation. An important aspect of the framework was the critical need for financial resourcing. The official doc-ument highlighted that $16.3 billion will be needed in all. Pakistan’s government aims to cover half that amount with “domestic resources”, in-cluding its development budget and through public-private partnerships, and was looking to the international community to cover the remainder.

For Pakistan, the International Conference was a diplomatic success as the country was able to secure pledges of over $10 billion. The major contributors included the Islamic Development Bank ($4.2 billion), World Bank ($2 billion), ADB ($1.5 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($1 billion). While this is a major achievement that warrants appreciation and celebration, the real challenge lies ahead in implementation of the resilient recovery and rehabilitation plan.

The first part of the framework focuses on flood recovery and reconstruction while the second part prioritises reconstruction of highways and railways as well as setting up of a warning system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed that the implementation plan would be materialised in three phases — short-term for up to one year, medium- term for up to three years and longterm for up to five to seven years period — for the reconstruction of flood-affected area.

The Government of Pakistan has played a pro-active role in recent months, in not only highlighting the plight of the flood victims but also of the extent of material damage faced by the country, and the financing gaps that exist.

Now that the world has answered Pakistan’s call, the need is to ensure that the country undertakes a series of well-deliberated measures for strengthening the resilience of its people and infrastructure.

The first order of business is to build political consensus on the urgency of reforms, and bring all stakeholders within the implementation circle. The time is nigh for our political leadership to develop a consensus on pushing Pakistan into a climate resilient future. A lot was achieved by Pakistan at the Geneva Moot, but the road ahead demands greater effort to address the climate challenge.

QASIM FAROOQ

(The writer is an Information Officer at PID Karachi)