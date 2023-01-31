Share:

MULTAN - German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Monday said that Multan’s culture was a beautiful blend of ancient and modern age. Talking to PTI local leader Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, during his visit at Bab-ul-Quraish, here, he said “I found Multan to be more than what I had heard and read about the city”. He said that he was glad to visit the thousands year old and culturally rich city of saints. The people of the city are very much hospitable, Alfred Grannas maintained. The ambassador, lauding the taste of mangoes, remarked that mangoes of Multan were popular across the globe. Apart from this, the shrines of saints are the identity of Multan and have immense attraction for tourists. The ambassador also stated that Pakistan and Germany shared deep ties. He added that he was working to enhance ties further.