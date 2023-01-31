Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 on Monday and was traded at all-time high level of Rs210,500 against sale at Rs209,000 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 180,470 against Rs179,184, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat increased to Rs165,431 from Rs164,252, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,300 and Rs 1,886.14 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,924 as compared to its sale at $1,928 on last trading day.