BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Mian Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the master plan of Bahawalpur city should be prepared in which all the basic facilities should be included.

He expressed these views during a briefing given by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar. Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich was also present on thisoccasion. Governor Punjab said that all resources should be used to solve the problems of the people of Bahawalpur.

He said that steps should be taken to establish slaughterhouses equipped with the latest technology and new cattle markets for cattle. He said that for the promotion of sports activities, more facilities should be provided in Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

He said that the construction of Jhangra East Motorway Link Road should be completed soon and an effective strategy should be made to eliminate encroachments.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that measures are being taken for the maintenance of the sewage system. He said that a synthetic athletic track is constructed in the Daring Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 370 million.