BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Mian Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday said that the master plan of Bahawalpur city should be prepared in which all the basic facilities should be included.

He expressed these views during a briefing given by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar. Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich was also present on this occasion. Governor Punjab said that all resources should be used to solve the problems of the people of Bahawalpur.

He said that steps should be taken to establish slaughterhouses equipped with the latest technology and new cattle markets for cattle. He said that for the promotion of sports activities, more facilities should be provided in Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

He said that the construction of Jhangra East Motorway Link Road should be completed soon and an effective strategy should be made to eliminate encroachments.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that measures are being taken for the maintenance of the sewage system. He said that a synthetic athletic track is constructed in the Daring Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 370 million. He said that the construction of a cricket pavilion and other sports facilities is under process.

COMMISSIONER FOR TIMELY COMPLETION OF ARRANGEMENTS FOR CHOLISTAN RALLY

Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, a review meeting was held regarding the organizing of the International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Managing Director TDCP Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, DPO Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, SP Special Branch Habibullah, Regional Manager TDCP Tariq Rabbani, Major (Rtd) Tahir Majeed, Dean Islamia University Professor Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Baqir Hussain and officers of other concerned departments were present in the video link meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that the arrangements for the International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time. All matters regarding the preparation of the track, establishment of tent settlement, traffic route management, cultural events, and sports competitions should b