Former Punjab Governor Umer Sarfraz Cheema on Tuesday, while taking a dig at the government said that the economic terrorists are pushing the masses into a quagmire of problems.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that the government s statements regarding the general elections are causing concern. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct the election within 90 days, he said, and added that the ignorant people in the government are trying to mislead.

The former Punjab Governor further said that if there is any delay in the election, it will be a violation of the constitution, and the court will not be able to protect any unconstitutional person.

The PTI leader went on to say that a sedition case was made against party leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for speaking against the ECP, which exposed the govt’s dictatorial thinking. “The Prime Minister is saying that the nation should be united against terrorism, adding that the National Action Plan was successfully implemented during the PTI tenure.