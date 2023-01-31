Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ICT police expedited strict action against one way and other traffic rules violators and issued 1678 fine tickets over one way violation during the ongoing month, a police public relations officer said on Monday. He said that special traffic police squads have been formed, which are deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

In this regard, orders have been issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations. Special broadcasts have also been aired on radio FM 92.4 through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating oneway traffic rules, he added.