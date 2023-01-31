Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) single bench Monday sent a petition challenging the appointment of chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to its chief justice to constitute a larger bench for hearing it. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the case filed by Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate. During the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb remarked that it is a joke with the Islamabad city as how a person sitting in the office of Chairman CDA would look after the matters related to the office of ICT chief commission.

The judge referred the matter to the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq to constitute a larger bench to hear the petition. In his petition, Rahi cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Establishment Division, Chairman CDA and Capt (retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal as respondents. The petitioner informed the bench that Mengal, the respondent no.5 is a retired army officer who has been appointed as ICT chief commissioner vide notification dated 23.01.2023, and same official has also been appointed as CDA Chairman vide notification dated 24.1.2023.

He contended that ex-officio member cannot be appointed as the Chairman of the Board as concluded in the last lines of para 26 of the judgment in Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti VS federal government, reported as 2018 CLC 1275. He added that ex-officio position itself confers no right to retain dual office. He adopted that governance with dual charge is not recognized by any law but otherwise amount to crime as public offices are trust and part time duty is its breach and misconduct. He also prayed to the court that report from respondent no.1 may please be requisitioned with regard to dual position in different offices within the jurisdiction of this court in order to declare it as bad governance