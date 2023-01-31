Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought report from the Capital’s police in a petition seeking the recovery of an eighteen years old girl who went missing from an area of Sangjani police station. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the missing girl Shahana’s mother.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the resident of Muzafargar Shahana had been working at a house in section F-7/4.The girl disappeared from the house on August 28, 2022. The lawyer said that there was a risk of girl’s abduction or being murdered. Instead of recovering the girl, the police had registered FIR of theft against the victim’s family. He prayed the court to dismiss the FIR and issued orders for the recovery of the girl. The court sought report from the police within ten days and adjourned the hearing of the case.