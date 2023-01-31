Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and senior party leadership has strongly condemned the terrorist suicide attack in Peshawar Police Lines’ mosque and expressed sympathies with the family of the martyrs.

Imran Khan stressed the need for improving intelligence gathering and equipping police to combat terrorism. In a tweet, the PTI chairman said: “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

He also condoled the deaths and shared his grief with the victim families. “My prayers and condolences go to the victims’ families,” he added. Also, PTI’s central secretary general Asad Umar strongly condemned the Peshawar mosque blast and expressed deep sorrow over the casualties. Asad said that the attack in the mosque was regrettable. He noted that with the growing economic crisis in the country.