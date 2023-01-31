Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ali Zaidi claimed on Tuesday all powers in the country seemed to be working towards a shared goal of curtailing former prime minister Imran Khan and his party.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Zaidi launched a broadside at the political opponents, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, claiming, "For that, they will use all resources available to delay the elections in KPK & Punjab.”

Continuing to take a jibe at the opponents, Mr Zaidi said, "They will file cases against the PTI leadership and use all state machinery, break or bend the laws!"