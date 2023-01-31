Share:

NEW YORK - Jane Fonda relived an iconic moment from 2005’s romantic comedy Monster-in-Law during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. One of the most memorable scenes in the film was when Fonda and Lopez get into a slapping match over a bridesmaid dress. Recalling the scene, Fonda laughs and says, “Oh, that was a fun scene.” She then details that she played J. Lo’s mother-in-law in the movie Monster-In-Law, who is getting married to her character’s son. “She comes into my room, I’ve gotten ready for the wedding, and of course, I’m dressed like a bride,” she says, before quipping, “Oedipus, anyone.”

“We get into a fight. I slap her and then she slaps me back, but she had a diamond ring on so when she slapped me, it cut me here,” she pointed to her upper side of the eyebrow. “So, we had a nice little fight. We actually are friends and like each other, but it was a big laugh in the theatre, the two of us slapping each other. “Working with Jane Fonda was one of the highlights of my career,” Lopez said in her series, Making a Scene. “She is such a powerful presence and so in the moment.