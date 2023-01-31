Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday said that journalism is a strong pillar of the state and department has a very important role in shaping the destiny of nations.

“Karachi Press Club has always played a very active role in the development of Karachi. Yes, if journalists have strength and energy in their voice, things will be better. Appreciating the valuable services of Karachi Press Club, a resolution has been passed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to change the name of Fawara Chowk to Press Club Chowk,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing the officials and members of the Karachi Press Club on the occasion of handing over the resolution of KMC to Karachi Press Club representatives.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Vice President Mushtaq Sohail, Joint Secretary Aslam Khan, Finance Secretary Ehtisham Saeed Pasha, Sulaiman Saadat, Shams Keerio and other members were also present on this occasion. Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that the city’s roads, arteries and chowrangis should have proper names. Under Section 85 and 86 of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, the KMC is empowered to designate public places within its boundaries to famous personalities and institutions.

“I am sure that Karachi Press Club will continue to play its role for the welfare of journalists and the promotion of positive journalism,” the administrator added.

He said that we all will work as a team to make Karachi a better city, adding that nowadays money is not the only thing that works, but ideas are of real importance. He said that those who are interested in the development of Karachi should give their suggestions.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that he felt very happy to come to the beautiful building of Karachi Press Club.

“I have great respect for journalists. Print, electronic and social media have made their own places in our society. Good journalists always highlight the positive things and perform the duty of guiding the city administration for improvement and they show us the way to work.